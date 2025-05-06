Wildfires burn thousands of acres on tribal lands in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Crews have been fighting at least 16 wildfires throughout North Dakota in the last several days, including several large fires still burning Tuesday across wooded areas and grasslands on the Turtle Mountain Reservation near the Canadian border.

Dry and breezy conditions before the spring green-up haven’t helped the situation. Much of the state is in some level of drought, including a swath of western North Dakota in severe or extreme drought, according to a recent map by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Numerous agencies including the North Dakota Forest Service and fire departments have responded to the fires. National Guard Black Hawk helicopters have dropped water, saving homes. Officials requested fire engines from as far as Montana and South Dakota. Tribal members with buckets and hoses sprang into action to fight the flames.

“It’s inspiring that our people can rise up and help each other out like that,” Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribal Chair Jamie Azure said Tuesday.

Three distinct fires that have been joining and separating have burned about 4,200 acres (1,700 hectares) in the Turtle Mountain area, according to the state Department of Emergency Services.

Most of the fires have been north of Belcourt, in the northern part of the Turtle Mountain Reservation, said Jenna Parisien, recruitment and retention coordinator and spokesperson for the Belcourt Rural Fire Department.

“We have several locations where areas have burned, so places were lit up all at once, and with the unfavorable weather conditions that we have had, areas keep relighting, embers are causing spread to surrounding areas as well,” Parisien said.

The fires steadily kicked off on Friday, she said. It wasn’t clear how much of the fires were contained.

Three firefighters were treated for exhaustion, dehydration and smoke inhalation, but were doing well, Azure said. One vacant mobile home was believed to be lost, but there were no other injuries or homes lost despite fires in people’s yards, he said.

About 10 families evacuated from their homes, he said.

Crews were battling high winds with the fires on Monday, but rain overnight, moderate winds and firefighters’ great efforts have improved the situation, Azure said Tuesday.

Seventy-five to 100 firefighters responded on Sunday, the busiest day, Parisien said. Local businesses and tribal members have helped, Azure said.

Causes of the fires are thought to be accidental, potentially sparks escaping from residents’ trash-burning barrels, Parisien said.

But some people have been taken into custody in connection with intentionally starting a fire, she said. She declined to elaborate. The Associated Press emailed the Bureau of Indian Affairs for comment.

Nearly all of the 16 fires around the state are 100% contained. A fire in Rolla on Sunday led to evacuations.

Fires on the Fort Berthold Reservation burned at least 2,000 acres (810 hectares). An 1,800-acre (728 hectares) fire on the reservation is 40% contained. No structures are believed lost to it, state Department of Emergency Services spokesperson Alison Vetter said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.