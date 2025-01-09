Wildfires latest: Wildfires continuing to spark around Los Angeles force more evacuations

Firefighters battled early Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed five people, ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.

Ferocious winds that drove the flames and led to chaotic evacuations have calmed somewhat and were not expected to be as powerful during the day. That could allow firefighters to make progress reining in blazes that have hopscotched across the sprawling region, including massive ones in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Here’s the latest:

Total damage due to wildfires could reach $150 billion, AccuWeather estimates

AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to $135-$150 billion.

Previously, the company had estimated the damage could reach $57 billion.

Canada readies resources to help ‘American neighbors’ battle wildfires

Canada’s emergency preparedness minister says Canadian military personnel, their equipment and another 250 firefighters stand “ready to support our American neighbors” as wildfires devastate parts of Southern California.

Harjit Sajjan says Canada is ready to deploy 250 firefighters, aircraft equipment, and other resources as early as Thursday night.

Sajjan’s pledge comes as the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said Thursday that the U.S. National Interagency Fire Centre asked for two of its CL-415 Skimmer Airtankers to join the fight against the fires.

Alberta is preparing to send water bombers, night-vision helicopters and incident command team support. Premier Danielle Smith said on social media that the province was working with the agency and the federal government to assess California’s needs.

“Good neighbors are always there for each other in times of need, and we will assist our American friends in any way they need during this crisis,” Smith said.

Biden tells Los Angeles fire victims the federal government will be with them

Biden said his message to the people of Southern California is: “We are with you. We’re not going anywhere.”

But with less than two weeks left in his term, it’s a promise he might not hold.

Republican Donald Trump takes over on Jan. 20, and he was at odds with California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, over wildfires the first time he was president.

Trump lately has been referring to Newsom by putting a derogatory spin on his last name. He also has blamed Newsom for the fire currently raging in Los Angeles.

New fire near West Hills neighborhood forces more evacuations

More evacuations are underway across Los Angeles because of another fire that ignited Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued orders for what’s being called the Kenneth Fire near the West Hills neighborhood of LA in the San Fernando Valley. The fire quickly triggered mandatory evacuations in the area, which has many homes.

Officials plan to implement a curfew Thursday night around the fires

Officials plan to implement a curfew around the two major fires starting Thursday night that would be in place from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day, but it could take until Friday to put in place, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a media briefing Thursday.

The curfews will only affect areas that are heavily impacted by the fires, Luna said, adding that authorities were looking primarily at the mandatory evacuation zones.

“The mission is to protect those neighborhoods from anybody who wants to do harm, and unfortunately we’ve had some people who have been trying to do that,” he said.

Several thousand structures destroyed in wildfires in the Los Angeles area

More than 4,000 structures have been destroyed in the Eaton Fire in the Los Angeles area, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles city officials say thousands more structures burned in the Palisades Pacific community.

Structures could include homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings or even vehicles, Marrone said.

Biden prompts energy secretary to explain why Los Angeles hydrants couldn’t pump water

President Joe Biden took some time during a White House briefing to debunk President-elect Donald Trump’s claims that the hydrants were running dry because of water conservation priorities, without naming Trump directly.

Biden asked his deputy energy secretary David Turk to help explain why power lines were shut down in the fire and how that impacts hydrants.

Turk said it was a power and pressure issue — hydrants need power in order to pump water up, but during such disasters, power lines are cut in order to curb the potential for power surges and line breakdowns.

Man dies trying to save his home, sister says

Victor Shaw was found holding a garden hose in his hand after the Eaton Fire swept through his neighborhood.

Shari Shaw told KTLA that she tried to get her 66-year-old brother to evacuate with her on Tuesday night as the fire moved toward the home they shared. He told her he wanted to stay behind and try to fight the fire, she recalled.

“When I went back in and yelled out his name, he didn’t reply back, and I had to get out because the embers were so big and flying like a firestorm — I had to save myself,” she said. “And I looked behind me, and the house was starting to go up in flames, and I had to leave.”

Family friend, Al Tanner, told KTLA that the next morning, they found Victor’s body on the side of the road still holding the hose.

“It looks like he was trying to save the home that his parents had for almost 55 years,” Tanner said.

Federal resources have been approved to help battle fires in California, Biden says

President Joe Biden said during a White House briefing with staff that that he was making federal resources available and has approved additional funding to help California battle the devastating fires, saying they were the “worst fires to ever hit Los Angeles. Ever.”

The new funding will cover 100% of the cost for 180 days for hazardous materials removal, temporary shelters, first responder salaries and measures to protect life, he said.

“We’re sticking with this,” Biden said. “We expect there may be a temporary break in the winds, but in some areas, the winds are likely to continue well into next week.”

As Biden turned the floor over to Vice President Kamala Harris, he noted she was “directly affected.” Harris is a former California senator, and her home there was in the evacuation zone, but it wasn’t clear if it was damaged. She described the scene as “apocalyptic.”

“This is something that is going to have an impact for months and years to come,” she said.

‘He was not going to leave his son behind’

Anthony Mitchell, a 67-year-old amputee, and his son, Justin, who has cerebral palsy, were waiting for an ambulance to come for them.

“They didn’t make it out,” said Mitchell’s daughter, Hajime White.

She said that authorities told the family Mitchell was found by the side of his son’s bed in Altadena. The Washington Post reported that the family believes Mitchell was trying to save his son, who was in his early 20s.

“He was not going to leave his son behind. No matter what,” White said.

White, a doula in Warren, Arkansas, and Justin’s step-sister, said her father had called her Wednesday morning to tell her they were going to have to evacuate.

“Then he said, ‘I’ve got to go — the fire’s in the yard,’” she recalled Thursday.

Another son, also in his 20s, lived with the pair but was in the hospital, White said.

“It’s very hard,” White said. “It’s like a ton of bricks just fell on me.”

White didn’t immediately respond to a Facebook message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

On the ground in Altadena

Juan Perez, 54, returned to his destroyed home where he raised his kids in Altadena on Thursday, a day after seeing it still in flames as he drove by.

“Not just me, the whole neighborhood is gone,” he told an Associated Press reporter, his voice choked with emotion. “I don’t know how we’re going to come back from this. I don’t even know where to start.”

Perez, wearing two masks to protect his lungs from the smoky air, said he and his family didn’t wait for an evacuation order when they fled soon after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. He said he had some bags ready, but wished they had left even earlier.

Back outside on Thursday, Perez didn’t find much salvageable. His niece found two coffee mugs that were a gift to her from his mother, who passed away nearly four years ago.

“And they were there untouched,” he said. “That’s unbelievable.”

The Eaton Fire is approaching Mount Wilson

“There are firefighters on the grounds but the power is out at the Observatory so communication is limited,” the Mount Wilson Observatory said in a statement on social media Thursday afternoon.

Most of the staff at the mountain-top observatory had already evacuated, it said in an earlier post.

FEMA’s administrator is in Los Angeles

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is in Los Angeles on Thursday, at the direction of President Joe Biden, to hear from state and local officials and firefighting personnel to assess immediate and anticipated needs from the wildfires.

FEMA also has a team embedded at the California State Emergency Operations Center to help with the wildfire response, the White House said.

‘There are areas where everything is gone’

There’s no way to quantify the extent of the destruction yet other than “total devastation and loss,” said Barbara Bruderlin, CEO of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce.

“I don’t know what’s still standing and I’m not allowed in,” Bruderlin said. She’s sent an email asking everyone to check in but doesn’t know where people have gone.

Bruderlin recalls the damage and what it took to rebuild after the Woolsey Fire in 2019 that burned in a different part of Malibu. But this time is different.

“There are areas where everything is gone, there isn’t even a stick of wood left — it’s just dirt,” Bruderlin said. “There’s nothing left in Pacific Palisades except for Caruso Village … and there’s no gas stations, there’s no grocery stores, there’s no banks.”

Horses rescued in a ‘crazy, dangerous’ evacuation

Owners evacuating from the Altadena fire, left five horses locked in their stalls on Wednesday. They huddled in a small exterior pen attached to the stalls, but couldn’t entirely escape the flames.

By the time a neighbor called for help and firefighters used bolt cutters to free them, one of the horses was badly hurt, recalled Julia Bagan, who is part of a Facebook group called Southern California Equine Emergency Evacuation.

Bagan drove through the remnants of the fire Wednesday night to help, damaged power lines sparking overhead. She described it as “the most crazy, dangerous” evacuation yet.

The injured horse suffered burns to her legs. Her halter had been burned off, along with her tail and mane. And the embers left her with ulcers in her eyes.

A vet said the mare’s best hope was an emergency equine hospital, which Bagan drove her to in her trailer.

Wildfires lead to second day of postponed games

The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday because of the wildfires burning across the greater LA area.

It is the second straight day a game slated to be played in downtown Los Angeles has been postponed.

The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings were scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. The date for the rescheduled games will be announced later.

The Los Angeles landmarks from film and TV damaged by wildfires

Los Angeles is a town full of landmarks, thanks to its co-starring role in over a century of filmed entertainment. The fires have taken a toll on some familiar sites.

Here’s where you know them from:

1. Palisades Charter High School: Brian De Palma’s 1976 adaptation of “Carrie,” the 2003 remake of “Freaky Friday,” the television series “Teen Wolf” and “American Vandal” and the music video for Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.” 2. Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House: The late actor’s former home, now a state park, was featured in the 1975 Barbra Streisand sequel “Funny Lady.” 3. Topanga Ranch Motel: The 1970s television series “Mannix” as well as an episode of “Remington Steele;” the 1986 Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy movie “Blue City” and the 1991 Bridget Fonda movie “Leather Jackets.” 4. Reel Inn Malibu: It’s been featured on shows like “24,” “Man vs. Food” and “The Chew” and counted the likes of Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton and Jerry Seinfeld as fans of its fried seafood fare. 5. The Bunny Museum: The Altadena oddity has made the Guinness Book of World Records, and been featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, the Smithsonian Magazine and an episode of “Visiting…With Huell Howser.”

Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1 million for fire relief efforts

The actor announced the pledge on Instagram on Thursday. The previous night, she tearfully appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now,” Curtis said. “This is literally where I live, everything — the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to, friends, many, many, many, many, many friends have lost their homes now.”

The Oscar winner wrote that she had been in touch with state and city leaders about how the money might be distributed “for the most impact.”

It’s not really the typical time for nasty California fires. What changed that?

Southern California is experiencing its most devastating winter fires in more than four decades. Fires don’t usually blaze at this time of year, but specific ingredients have come together to defy the calendar in a fast and deadly manner.

Start with supersized Santa Ana winds whipping flames and embers at 100 mph — much faster than normal — and cross that with the return of extreme drought. Add on weather whiplash that grew tons of plants in downpours, then record high temperatures that dried them out to make easy-to-burn fuel. Then there’s a plunging and unusual jet stream, and lots of power lines flapping in those powerful gusts.

‘It looked apocalyptic’

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a news conference on Thursday that he had gone to the Pacific Palisades neighborhood where his sister and her husband had raised four sons to find it burned to the ground along with those of her neighbors.

“Up and down each one of the blocks I traveled, those houses no longer exist. They are basically rubble,” Hochman said. “It looked apocalyptic. Not since the 1990s when Los Angeles was hit with the fires, the flood, the earthquake and the riots, have I seen such disaster occur here in our city.”

Here is where containment of the fires currently stands

Pasadena: 0%

Eaton: 0%

Hurst: 10%

Sunset: 0%

The causes of the fires are still under investigation.

Gusty Santa Ana winds expected to strengthen

In its latest forecast discussion, the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office said there’s a high likelihood of “damaging wind gusts across the mountains into the foothill areas again tonight and into Friday.”

Computer models are also beginning to show another “strong and damaging Santa Ana wind event” forming next Tuesday night into Wednesday.

“There is great concern that fire weather conditions could become exacerbated given the antecedent conditions, little rain across the area since the Spring of 2024, and another offshore wind event on top of all of what we have seen, so far,” the agency said.

Defense secretary says the department will be ready if more help is needed

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday that California has made only a “few requests” so far for aid from the military to fight the fires, but he has taken steps to ensure troops are ready if needed.

“We stand ready to surge capability in as quickly as possible,” Austin said during a press conference in Germany. “I’ve done some things to cause our troops to get in a three-point stance to make sure that … if the whistle blows we are ready to move in and provide assistance.”

He said the department has “a lot more capability” that can be requested, and officials are working with FEMA and California’s leaders to determine any next steps.

He did not provide details on what troops may have been asked to prepare to deploy.

Houses of worship try to lift the spirits of those impacted by the fires

“We are here. We are strong. We will rebuild,” the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center proclaimed on its website.

The temple campus, which had been a “spiritual home” for the organization for more than 100 years, was destroyed in the Eaton Fire, but all of the Torah scrolls at the site were saved.

The Parish of St. Matthew, an Episcopal Church in Pacific Palisades, wrote on Facebook that both of its rectories were destroyed but other buildings were still standing.

“Please know that we hold each of you dear during this heartbreaking time,” church leaders wrote in the post on Wednesday, and invited parishioners to take part in a special livestreamed prayer.

Altadena Community Church, which was also destroyed, posted a photo of parishioners singing together on Thursday morning. “WE are the church! We can worship anywhere,” the church wrote.

The death toll is expected to rise

Cadaver dogs and search crews are beginning to search the rubble, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. “Right now, frankly, we don’t know yet,” he said.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power, official says

There are currently 118 crews deployed, Quiñones said. Downed power lines remain a priority for the agency.

“If you see a wire down, please call 911 and we will send crews immediately to make the area safe,” said Janisse Quiñones, CEO and chief engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

“Some customers may experience some longer outages because some power equipment has been damaged or “compromised” by the fires,” she added.

Sewer, water and power infrastructure ‘significantly damaged,’ official says

The “life safety” infrastructure in some of the Los Angeles-area communities ravaged by wildfires has been destroyed, Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said Thursday.

Crews are focusing on utility restoration, Pestrella said, but sewer, water and power infrastructure has all been “significantly damaged.”

Before repair work can begin, massive amounts of debris — including fallen tree limbs and hazardous materials from burned structures — must be removed, he said.

Ash and other materials have contaminated some water supplies, so boil orders have been issued in areas including Palisades, said Janisse Quiñones, the CEO of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Officials were working to deliver water to residents who have partial damage or have remained behind, Pestrella said.

Area water reservoirs are full and available for aerial water drops by firefighting aircraft, he said.

LA fire chief says thousands of homes, other structures burned in Palisades fire

“Damage assessments are ongoing at the Palisades fire. Preliminary reports estimate the damage or destroyed structures to be in the thousands,” Los Angeles city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said during a news conference Thursday morning.

“It is safe to say that the Palisades fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles.”

At least 180,000 residents are under evacuation orders for all blazes in the county, officials said.

First responders are still focused on rescuing people, officials say

More than 400 sheriff’s office personnel have been deployed to the fire response in addition to the deputies handling normal patrols, said L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna.

“The people that are working under very difficult conditions are doing their best to do what they do,” Luna said. Some of the areas impacted by wildfires “look like a bomb was dropped in them.”

It’s too soon to conduct major searches of burned areas, and it’s not clear what authorities will find when they do search, Luna said. Special K-9 search teams and other tools will be brought in when possible.

The best way to help emergency responders is to stay informed, be prepared to evacuate and follow all evacuation orders, said Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

Others should stay off the road when possible, officials said, to reduce the risk of car accidents and other issues during the wildfire response.

Eaton Fire remains uncontained, officials say

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone says the number of resources deployed to the “fire siege” in southern California has increased significantly, but the Eaton Fire remains uncontained.

Marrone made the comments during a press conference on Thursday morning.

“We have several reported injuries and over 1,000 structures damaged and destroyed,” Marrone said. “The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it continues to be under active investigation.”

Winds are suspected to subside “somewhat” on Thursday but the danger remains, said Los Angeles city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

“We are still under red flag warning with extreme fire behavior possibilities,” Crowley said.

Wind speeds are up to 60 miles per hour, and are expected to continue throughout the day, she said.

“It is safe to say that the Palisades fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles,” she said.

People who are looting will be prosecuted, officials say

“This is simply unacceptable,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said during a news conference on Wednesday. “I promise you, you will be held accountable.”

The city of Santa Monica declared a curfew Wednesday night because of the looting, said L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

‘Wildfires do not care about jurisdictional boundaries’

A Los Angeles County official said the region was mourning the loss of lives and property after several wildfires wreaked destruction in southern California.

Kathryn Barger, the chair of the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, made the comments during a news conference on Thursday morning.

“While we are still facing significant threats, I am hopeful the tide is turning,” Barger said. Authorities are working “hand in hand” across jurisdictions, she said.

“Wildfires do not care about jurisdictional boundaries,” she said.

Evacuation order lifted in Hollywood Hills West near the Sunset Fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department made the announcement on Thursday morning. Fire crews are still working in the area, and the department asked that people be careful as they return to their homes.

The Sunset Fire is a brush fire that broke out Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday morning that it had burned 43 acres (17 hectares), well under a square mile.

Hundreds of tho

usands without power across California

More than 425,000 customers statewide are without power as wildfires continue to rage in southern California, according to the tracker PowerOutage.us.

Southern California Edison wrote on its website that several community resource centers have been set up around the region and work crews have been deployed within impacted communities. The resource centers allow customers to charge mobile devices and medical equipment and get information.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said Wednesday night that it had restored power to more than 150,000 customers since the start of the windstorm. Roughly 94,000 of the utility’s customers remained without power Thursday morning, as wind and fire conditions continued to present hazards for work crews.

‘This is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 25 years on the fire department’

Firefighters in Southern California are accustomed to dealing with the strong Santa Ana winds that blow in the fall and winter, but the hurricane-force gusts earlier in the week took them by surprise.

“This is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 25 years on the fire department,” Los Angeles Fire Capt. Adam VanGerpen told CBS This Morning.

VanGerpen called the fire historic. Erratic winds gusted up to 99 mph the first night, spitting embers that rapidly spread the fire.

While gusts are dying down, VanGerpen said winds forecast through Friday were still cause for concern.

Saved by strangers — twice

Aaron Samson, 48, was in Pacific Palisades at his father-in-law’s home caring for him when the time came to flee Tuesday. They had no car, however, and were unable to secure a ride through Uber or by calling 911. Samson flagged down a neighbor, who agreed to give them and their two bags a lift.

After a little more than half an hour in traffic, the flames closed in. The tops of palm trees burned like giant sparklers in the incessant wind.

With vehicles at a standstill, police ordered people to get out and flee on foot. Samson and his father-in-law left their bags and made their way to the sidewalk. The father-in-law, who is recovering from a medical procedure, steadied himself against a utility pole as Samson retrieved his walker and recorded the ordeal on his cellphone.

“We got it, Dad, we got it,” Samson said.

They walked for about 15 minutes before another good Samaritan saw them struggling, stopped and told them to get in his vehicle.

By Wednesday afternoon, Samson did not know if the home survived. But he said they were indebted to the two strangers.

“They saved us,” he said. “They really stepped up.”

Biden to be briefed on full federal response to Los Angeles wildfires

President Joe Biden will gather senior White House and administration officials for the briefing after he returns from delivering the eulogy at the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter.

He was briefed earlier Thursday on the latest updates of the wildfires across Los Angeles.

Regional alert systems can help keep residents up to date

Many communities, including several in California, have warning alert systems that allow residents to sign up for push notifications to their mobile phones or email accounts.

FEMA has a downloadable app that provides real-time alerts on mobile phones, and public safety agencies can also push alerts to television, radio and wireless devices through the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System. The NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards is a nationwide network of radio stations that broadcast continuous weather information as well as official Weather Service warnings, forecasts and other hazard information.

A battery- or crank-operated portable radio can also be a critical tool for receiving emergency alerts, especially in areas where cellular service is unreliable or when regional cellular towers might be threatened by wind, fire or other hazards.

Fire in the Hollywood Hills held to under 1 square mile

The latest flames broke out Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills, striking closer to the heart of the city and the roots of its entertainment industry and putting densely populated neighborhoods on edge during exceptionally windy and dry conditions.

Within a few hours, firefighters had made major progress on the Sunset Fire in the hills. Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said they were able to keep the fire in check because “we hit it hard and fast and Mother Nature was a little nicer to us today than she was yesterday.”

Satellite imagery shows stark destruction of neighborhoods scorched by the fires

The dramatic level of destruction in some places was apparent in a comparison of satellite images before and after the fire.

A swath of about 250 homes in an Altadena neighborhood dotted with the green canopies of leafy trees and aquamarine swimming pools was reduced to rubble. Only a few homes were left standing and some were still in flames in the images by Maxar Technologies.

Along a stretch of about 70 wall-to-wall homes overhanging the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, fewer than 10 appeared to be intact.

