Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in the left arm and chest at a trailer in Polk City, Florida, while serving a warrant with three other deputies on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge.

Shots were fired after deputies discovered the suspect with what appeared to be a handgun pointed at them but actually was a BB gun. Two of the deputies fired their guns, and “the round that struck Lane came from one of their firearms,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

The deputy, who Sheriff Grady Judd described as one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, “despite valiant efforts,” the sheriff said.

The suspect, Cheryl William, also was hit multiple times. She was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition. She faces a felony second degree murder charge, among other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office planned to hold a line-of-duty death funeral with full law enforcement honors for Lane.

