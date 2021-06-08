US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

Of the 3,913 children, 1,786 have been reunified with a parent, mostly during Trump's tenure, parents of another 1,695 have been contacted and the whereabouts of 391 have not been established. Many who have been contacted were released to other family members.

The Biden administration has vowed to reunite parents who are still apart from their children, but the pace has been slow and it is unclear how high that number will go. The first four parents were returned to the United States last month, part of what the task force identified as an initial group of 62 people - 28 from Guatemala, 20 from Honduras, 13 from El Salvador and one from Mexico. Administration officials say 29 of the 62 have received final clearances to return to the United States, which should occur after travel arrangements are made.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's immigrant rights project, said he wished the reunifications had happened more quickly but welcomed the Biden administration's efforts.

"We believe the negotiations we're having with the administration are constructive and being held in good faith," Gelernt told reporters. "Our hope is now they've put in a process for reunifying people it can be scaled up."

Gelernt said families not only need to be reunited but provided mental health and support services and compensation. For now, reunited families are being allowed to remain in the United States on a temporary basis, but the ACLU wants the administration to give them a more lasting solution, he said.

"It's not a permanent status," he said. "That is foremost in the negotiations."

The report provided data that hadn't been previously released. Nearly 60% of children separated under the zero-tolerance policy were Guatemalans (2,270), followed by Hondurans (1,150), Salvadorans (281), Mexicans (75), Brazilians (74) and Romanians (23).

The Border Patrol's Yuma, Arizona, sector recorded the highest number of separations of the agency's nine sectors on the Mexican border with 1,114. The Rio Grande Valley in Texas, which dominated media attention as the busiest corridor for illegal crossings by far, was second with 1,025 separations. The El Paso, Texas, sector, which was site of a trial run of the policy in 2017 that was not publicly disclosed at the time, was third with 982 separated children.

Associated Press writer Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to show the number of parents contacted without being reunified is 1,695, not 1,965.