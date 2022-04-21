You Asked 4 It: How does Eddie do the backyard forecast? | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

You Asked 4 It: How does Eddie do the backyard forecast?

Eddie Garcia
Updated: April 21, 2022 07:32 PM
Created: April 21, 2022 04:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4's Eddie Garcia received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series:

"You keep glancing at a projected image screen that has your weather maps, but we know there's no screen or physical device there... What technological magic is going on there? A hologram or what?" – Ernie from Santa Fe

Click the video above to see Eddie's answer.

If you’ve got a burning question you want Meteorologist Eddie Garcia or Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera to answer, email it to egarcia@kob.com or icabrera@kob.com


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Teen wanted for murder in double shooting
Teen wanted for murder in double shooting
Calf Canyon Fire: 123 acres burned east of Santa Fe
Calf Canyon Fire: 123 acres burned east of Santa Fe
Farmington police warn public about viral 'Orbeez Challenge'
Farmington police warn public about viral 'Orbeez Challenge'
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 46 hospitalizations, 242 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 46 hospitalizations, 242 cases
Cooks Peak Fire: 21,200 acres, new evacuation orders in place
Cooks Peak Fire: 21,200 acres, new evacuation orders in place