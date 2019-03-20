YouTube mom accused of horrific abuse

The children told authorities they would be pepper sprayed, beaten, forced to take ice baths and locked in a closet without food, water or access to a restroom for days, according to court documents.

Police said during the welfare check, a child wearing only a pull-up was found in an unlocked closet, which has a locking mechanism.

Officers said they found six other children who appeared pale and underweight and had dark rings under their eyes.

The children told police they were thirsty and hungry.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Yck3hV