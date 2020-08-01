16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 01, 2020 08:30 PM
Created: August 01, 2020 08:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 16-year-old was apprehended Saturday and charged with the murder of Santa Fe High School basketball star JB White.
According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Estevan Mateo Montoya got into a fight with White at a party in Santa Fe early Saturday morning. During the altercation, an investigation shows Montoya shot White, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.
Friends of White began transporting him to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Enroute to the hospital, White's friends encountered EMS first responders who transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Montoya reportedly left the scene before being taken into custody with the assistance of Santa Fe police.
Montoya is being held at the Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Center. He has been charged with an open count of first degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
