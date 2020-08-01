16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White

16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 01, 2020 08:30 PM
Created: August 01, 2020 08:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 16-year-old was apprehended Saturday and charged with the murder of Santa Fe High School basketball star JB White.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Estevan Mateo Montoya got into a fight with White at a party in Santa Fe early Saturday morning. During the altercation, an investigation shows Montoya shot White, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

Advertisement

Friends of White began transporting him to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Enroute to the hospital, White's friends encountered EMS first responders who transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Montoya reportedly left the scene before being taken into custody with the assistance of Santa Fe police.

Montoya is being held at the Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Center.  He has been charged with an open count of first degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White
16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White
Lobo basketball commit JB White shot and killed in Santa Fe
Lobo basketball commit JB White shot and killed in Santa Fe
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases
1 rescued, 1 killed after being swept away in Albuquerque arroyo
1 rescued, 1 killed after being swept away in Albuquerque arroyo
Family who lost 11-year-old son to suicide believes social isolation was a factor
Family who lost 11-year-old son to suicide believes social isolation was a factor
Advertisement


Community mourns the death of JB White
Community mourns the death of JB White
16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White
16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White
Netflix documentary features deported veteran who was pardoned by Gov. MLG
Netflix documentary features deported veteran who was pardoned by Gov. MLG
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases
Health professionals encourage people to try telehealth services, avoid postponing care
Health professionals encourage people to try telehealth services, avoid postponing care