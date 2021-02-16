20 high schools opt out of fall sports | KOB 4
20 high schools opt out of fall sports

Brandon Ortega
Updated: February 16, 2021 06:33 PM
Created: February 16, 2021 06:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Twenty high schools have opted out of fall sports in New Mexico.

A variety of factors lead to districts opting out.

Adapting to hybrid classes has been one of those issues.

Full lists of schools opting out:

Alamo Navajo
Corona
Coronado
Escalante
Jemez Valley
Laguna-Acoma
Lordsburg
Maxwell
McCurdy
Native American Community Academy
Navajo Prep
NM School for the Deaf
Wingate
Robertson
Santa Fe Indian
Santa Fe Prep
Santa Fe Waldorf
Shiprock Northwest
Walatowa Charter
West Las Vegas


