Ahead of state championship game, community helps clear snow from LLHS football field

“I thought it was going to take all day, but when I got here, there were so many out here,” said Kade Benavidez, quarterback.

Coach Maupin said the players learned an important lesson on Friday--- football is more than just a game.

“We talk a lot about football being a game that's a game of life, and there's a lot of aspects we carry over and we want to be not just a good football team, but we want to be good human beings and good men in the community, good women,” Maupin said.

Los Lunas will take on Roswell at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Roswell has won the last five meetings against Los Lunas, including last year's title game.