Ahead of state championship game, community helps clear snow from LLHS football field

LOS LUNAS, N.M.- The Los Lunas community came together to make sure the high school’s field was ready to host the state championship game on Saturday.
The field was covered with snow following the Thanksgiving storm.
“The AD (athletic director) called me and said, ‘Hey the snow's not melting. Get as many people here as you can and we're going to start shoveling it off,’” said Jeremy Maupin, head football coach at Los Lunas High School.
The message went out, and the community responded.
“I thought it was going to take all day, but when I got here, there were so many out here,” said Kade Benavidez, quarterback.
Coach Maupin said the players learned an important lesson on Friday--- football is more than just a game.
“We talk a lot about football being a game that's a game of life, and there's a lot of aspects we carry over and we want to be not just a good football team, but we want to be good human beings and good men in the community, good women,” Maupin said.
Los Lunas will take on Roswell at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Roswell has won the last five meetings against Los Lunas, including last year's title game.
