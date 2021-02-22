Albuquerque coaches considering legal action over state's sports policy

"I don't like lawsuits much,' he said.

Steven Archibeque, volleyball coach at La Cueva High School, said he hopes APS and the governor can find a path to play, but if not, he and others are preparing legal action against the state.

"Every other state around us has gone forward, and then now every other district around us has gone forward as being allowed sports, and it's unfair to us," he said.

The GoFundMe account is aiming to raise $30,000 for the legal fight.

"I'm all for whatever we need to do, but you know, I'm a big supporter of the NMPED," Peercy said. "They're working hard to try and make this work. I'm a supporter of the governor. We are supporting of the governor. We just need to collaborate in this. We don't need a, 'if they get a lawsuit what do you think is going to happen?' How long is it going to take? Well you got to file it, and you have to do reviews, and then they got - it will be over with. It won't work!"



