APD: Fatal stabbing at Sonic in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
June 07, 2019 10:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person was stabbed and killed in southeast Albuquerque on Friday night, according to police. 

Albuquerque police spokesperson Daren DeAguero that officers were called to the Sonic on Central and San Pedro due to several people getting into a fight, resulting in one person being stabbed. That person died at the scene. 

Two people are currently in custody. 

Information is limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

Updated: June 07, 2019 10:03 PM
Created: June 07, 2019 09:20 PM

