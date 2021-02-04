APS asks state to reconsider hybrid requirement to participate in sports

Elder said APS isn't the only district that is asking the state to reconsider its position.

"It is districts across the state that are, quite frankly, demanding they reconsider their position," Elder said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor's office about whether an exception could be made.

A spokesperson said, "any additional activities, like sports, can only be safely conducted if a district has ensured that they can safely get more students back in classrooms."

A New Mexico Public Education Department added that "any potential additional changes will depend on the success with which New Mexicans continue to slow the spread of the virus."

They reiterated the state's priority is the safe expansion of in-person learning opportunities.