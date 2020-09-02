APS to resume sports in the fall

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 02, 2020 09:32 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 09:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools will allow student-athletes to compete in golf, volleyball and cross country this semester.
Practice for the three sports can begin Sept. 14. Competition is scheduled to start in October.
"Sports can promote social and emotional learning, which is essential for student growth and development, especially during remote learning. Lower-risk activities like golf, cross country and volleyball allow student-athletes to practice and compete as long as they follow health and safety guidelines," said APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder.
The district said the sports programs will have to follow COVID-safe practices that have been outlined by the New Mexico Activities Association.
Despite sports resuming, APS students are currently scheduled to continue remote learning for the remainder of the semester.
