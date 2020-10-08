Fall high school sports canceled in New Mexico

Lee Faria, Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fall high school sports will not take place this year.
The NMAA was hoping to resume volleyball, golf and cross country in October. But the governor made it clear Thursday that her public health order does not allow for sports to take place. Practices are limited to 10 or fewer people, and participants must wear face coverings.
The public health order was put into place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a resurgence in New Mexico.
The governor said the hope is to have sports return in 2021.
UNM is allowed to resume football in the fall. The governor said the university submitted a plan that includes testing athletes three times a week.
"It's just unfair. This virus is unfair. Given that the universities engage in the highest standards for COVID-safe practices, that's the difference here," the governor said.
The Mountain West Conference is providing funding for the testing.
