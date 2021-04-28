Fans may be permitted inside The Pit for state high school basketball tournament

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fans may be allowed inside The Pit for the state high school basketball tournament.
Bernalillo County would need to be in at least the Green level of restrictions for fans to be permitted inside at 25% capacity. Following the governor's announcement about changes to the gating criteria, the county is expected to enter the Green status Friday.
"I'm excited for our parents, I'm a parent as well. And you know, so I do feel when they cannot see their kid participate - but not only for spectators, or kids - just the whole state is moving in the right direction - and so that is exciting," said Sally Marquez, executive director of the New Mexico Activities Association.
If Bernalillo County is in green, nearly 4,000 fans would be permitted inside The Pit to watch the finals of the tournament.
