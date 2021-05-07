Fathers happy to get opportunity to see girls play for championship in The Pit

Brandon Ortega
Updated: May 07, 2021 06:23 PM
Created: May 07, 2021 03:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Volcano Vista girls basketball team is in the state championship for the second year in a row.
However, this year's championship will be different because fans will be allowed inside The Pit.
Last year, Greg Brown, head coach of the Volcano Vista boys basketball team, and his assistant Barry Bates, couldn't watch their daughters play inside the arena.
"Being in The Pit and playing in The Pit is just an amazing experience, and we're looking forward to be able to be there and support our girls," Brown said.
"It's exciting being in The Pit, especially when you go to The Pit often and watch the Lobos play, you know, now you get to see your child come and their team on the floor, you know. It's awesome just to have that experience," Bates added.
Volcano Vista will take on Hobbs in the finals Saturday at 4 p.m.
