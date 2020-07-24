Former AHS basketball coach investigated for stealing from players | KOB 4
Former AHS basketball coach investigated for stealing from players

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 24, 2020 06:44 PM
Created: July 24, 2020 04:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ron Garcia, former Albuquerque High School basketball coach, is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from his players.

The players complained that Garcia pocketed the money that was supposed to go toward gear for the team.

A spokesperson said the district conducted an investigation and forwarded the results to the Bernalillo County district attorney.

However, prosecution in the case was denied. 

Garcia announced his retirement in mid-July.


