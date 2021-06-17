Fully vaccinated youth athletes no longer required to wear face masks

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 17, 2021 12:23 PM
Created: June 17, 2021 12:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration has revised the state's COVID-safe practices for youth sports.
Effective immediately, fully vaccinated players will not have to wear face coverings on the field of play.
A person is considered fully vaccinated when they reach two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state will also be partnering with youth programs to provide the following incentives for eligible youth teams to get vaccinated:
Eligibility: Youth sports, cheer, dance, academic teams ages 17 years of age and under. (Teams must include ten or more youth).
Challenge: Teams including youth participants and coaches are challenged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and become fully vaccinated during a six-week period to be eligible for cash prizes. New Mexico is setting aside $1 million for youth teams which will be available on a first come basis until funds are expended.
Timeline: June 17 – July 29, 2021.
80% Team Vaccination (includes youth participants and coaches)
70% Team Vaccination (includes youth participants and coaches)
60% Team Vaccination (includes youth participants and coaches)
