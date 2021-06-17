Fully vaccinated youth athletes no longer required to wear face masks | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Fully vaccinated youth athletes no longer required to wear face masks

Fully vaccinated youth athletes no longer required to wear face masks

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 17, 2021 12:23 PM
Created: June 17, 2021 12:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration has revised the state's COVID-safe practices for youth sports.

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated players will not have to wear face coverings on the field of play.

A person is considered fully vaccinated when they reach two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The state will also be partnering with youth programs to provide the following incentives for eligible youth teams to get vaccinated:

Eligibility: Youth sports, cheer, dance, academic teams ages 17 years of age and under. (Teams must include ten or more youth).

Challenge: Teams including youth participants and coaches are challenged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and become fully vaccinated during a six-week period to be eligible for cash prizes. New Mexico is setting aside $1 million for youth teams which will be available on a first come basis until funds are expended.

Timeline: June 17 – July 29, 2021.

80% Team Vaccination (includes youth participants and coaches)

  • Teams that achieve 80% full vaccination of youth and coaches by July 29th will receive a $20,000 cash prize that can be used for participants’ club/association fees, uniforms, camp programs or tournament fees.
  • Vaccinated youth participants and coaches are no longer required to wear masks.
  • Team associations must confirm that the teams have reached 80% vaccination rate.

70% Team Vaccination (includes youth participants and coaches)

  • Teams that achieve 80% full vaccination of youth and coaches by July 29th will receive a $10,000 cash prize that can be used for participants’ club/association fees, uniforms, camp programs or tournament fees.
  • Vaccinated youth participants and coaches are no longer required to wear masks.
  • Team associations must confirm that the teams have reached 70% vaccination rate.

60% Team Vaccination (includes youth participants and coaches)

  • Teams that achieve 60% full vaccination of youth and coaches by July 29th will receive a $5,000 cash prize that can be used for participants’ club/association fees, uniforms, camp programs or tournament fees.
  • Vaccinated youth participants and coaches are no longer required to wear masks.
  • Team associations must confirm that the teams have reached 60% vaccination rate.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police begin homicide investigation at West Side hotel
Albuquerque police begin homicide investigation at West Side hotel
APD: Man found dead on NW Albuquerque road
APD: Man found dead on NW Albuquerque road
Customers come to aid of restaurant workers after man demands money
Customers come to aid of restaurant workers after man demands money
Suspect charged with murder of man found dead last year
Suspect charged with murder of man found dead last year
Netflix appears ready to jumpstart movie studio expansion in Albuquerque
Netflix appears ready to jumpstart movie studio expansion in Albuquerque