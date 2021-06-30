New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Brown dies | KOB 4

New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Brown dies

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2021 10:06 AM
Created: June 30, 2021 09:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Albuquerque Academy basketball coach Mike Brown died early Wednesday morning. 

Brown lost a long battle with a rare form of Parkinson's disease called Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). He was a coach at Albuquerque Academy for 26 years.

Brown had an incredible career – leading the Chargers to 20 championships, including six consecutive state titles from 1989 through 1994 . He was selected to the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. 

His sons, Greg and Danny, have followed in his footsteps.

Greg Brown is the head coach at Volcano Vista High School. Danny Brown is the head coach at Sandia and previously was the head coach at Highland High.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

