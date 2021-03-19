High school football highlights: 3-19-21

Brandon Ortega
Created: March 19, 2021 09:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school football action took place all over the state Friday night.
Albuquerque Academy vs. Bernalillo, Farmington vs. Bloomfield and Roswell vs. Artesia were among the games.
Check out the video for highlights from KOB 4's Brandon Ortega.
Friday, March 19 Scoreboard
Football
Las Cruces 42, Onate 14
Artesia 43, Roswell 28
Farmington 49, Bloomfield 28
Goddard 50, Lovington 0
Grants 51, Gallup 0
St. Pius X 21, Moriarty 6
Bernalillo 43, ABQ Academy 0
Santa Fe 40, Los Alamos 0
Tohatchi 50, Newcomb 0
Eunice 42, Loving 6
Shiprock 7, Cuba 6
Volleyball
Hope Christian 3, Grants 0
Valencia 3, Rio Grande 0
Quemado 3, MVCS 0
Albuquerque 3, Manzano 0
La Cueva 3, Eldorado 0
Los Lunas 3, Belen 0
Santa Fe 3, Los Alamos 0
Hatch Valley 3, Silver 2
Lordsburg 3, Animas 2
Mayfield 3, Gadsden 0
Tohatchi 3, Navajo Pine 1
Mountainair 3, Estancia 1
ECAOGCA 3, Mesa Vista 0
