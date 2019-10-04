High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 10-4-2019
Brandon Ortega
October 04, 2019 10:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Highland High School football team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday Friday night.
This week's episode includes highlights from Volcano Vista vs. West Mesa, Atrisco Heritage vs. Cleveland, La Cueva vs. Manzano, Cibola vs. Rio Rancho and so much more.
Click on the video to see the show in its entirety.
