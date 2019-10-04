High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 10-4-2019 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 10-4-2019

Brandon Ortega
October 04, 2019 10:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Highland High School football team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday Friday night.

Advertisement

This week's episode includes highlights from Volcano Vista vs. West Mesa, Atrisco Heritage vs. Cleveland, La Cueva vs. Manzano, Cibola vs. Rio Rancho and so much more.

Click on the video to see the show in its entirety.

Credits

Brandon Ortega


Updated: October 04, 2019 10:48 PM
Created: October 04, 2019 09:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Advertisement



Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns for 48th year
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns for 48th year
Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Following heavy rain, crews prepare park for Balloon Fiesta
Following heavy rain, crews prepare park for Balloon Fiesta
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta