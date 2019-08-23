High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 8-23-19
Brandon Ortega
August 23, 2019 10:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The La Cueva football team joined Brandon Ortega to open up New Mexico Gameday for the 2019-2020 high school season.
Highlights this week include Cleveland vs. Onate, Cibola vs. Sandia, Rio Grande vs. Highland and much more.
Watch the full episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.
Credits
Brandon Ortega
Created: August 23, 2019 10:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved