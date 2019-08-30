High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 8-30-19 | KOB 4
High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 8-30-19

Brittany Costello
August 30, 2019 10:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Volcano Vista High School football team joined Brandon Ortega in the KOB 4 studio for New Mexico Gameday.

This week's show featured highlights from Cleveland vs. Highland, Artesia vs. Hobbs, Cibola vs. Onate, Manzano vs. Rio Grande and so much more!

Watch the video to see New Mexico Gameday in its entirety. 

Brittany Costello


Updated: August 30, 2019 10:52 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 10:48 PM

