High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 9-13-19
Brandon Ortega
September 13, 2019 10:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Saint Pius X football team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.
Highlights included Volcano Vista vs. Manzano, Cleveland vs. Mayfield, Los Lunas vs. Roswell and so much more!
Click play on the video to see the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday.
