High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 9-13-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 9-13-19

Brandon Ortega
September 13, 2019 10:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Saint Pius X football team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

Advertisement

Highlights included Volcano Vista vs. Manzano, Cleveland vs. Mayfield, Los Lunas vs. Roswell and so much more!

Click play on the video to see the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday.

Credits

Brandon Ortega


Updated: September 13, 2019 10:48 PM
Created: September 13, 2019 09:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
4 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
4 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
Advertisement



Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Albuquerque MMA fighters using CBD to combat pain
Albuquerque MMA fighters using CBD to combat pain
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse