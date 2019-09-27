High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 9-27-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 9-27-19

Brandon Ortega
September 27, 2019 10:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The undefeated Cleveland football team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

Advertisement

Highlights from this week include Los Lunas vs. Goddard, Roswell vs. Belen, Albuquerque High vs. La Cueva, Eldorado vs. Del Norte and so much more.

Watch the video to see the episode in its entirety.

Credits

Brandon Ortega


Created: September 27, 2019 10:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual
UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual
APD investigating another homicide
APD investigating another homicide
6 years after man's death, family still seeking justice
6 years after man's death, family still seeking justice
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Advertisement



Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Woman says coyotes have attacked animals in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
Woman says coyotes have attacked animals in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
Number of alcohol-related deaths increases in NM
Number of alcohol-related deaths increases in NM
UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual
UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual
APD investigating another homicide
APD investigating another homicide