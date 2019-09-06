High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 9-6-19 | KOB 4
High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 9-6-19

Brandon Ortega
September 06, 2019 10:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Cibola football team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

This week's show features highlights and scores from Cleveland vs. Eldorado, Rio Rancho vs. Clovis, La Cueva vs. Las Cruces and so much more.

Watch the video to see the full episode of New Mexico Gameday.

Brandon Ortega


Created: September 06, 2019 10:49 PM

