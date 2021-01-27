High school sports calendar not finalized after NMAA emergency meeting | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 27, 2021 12:09 PM
Created: January 27, 2021 12:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The NMAA did not finalize its high school sports calendar Wednesday.

The NMAA's Board of Directors met for an emergency meeting following an announcement that sports could resume Feb. 22. 

The Board of Directors will meet again on Monday.

Schools can participate in NMAA-sanctioned sports if they have moved into a hybrid model of learning. 

Watch KOB 4 for updates on this story.


