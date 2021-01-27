High school sports calendar not finalized after NMAA emergency meeting

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The NMAA did not finalize its high school sports calendar Wednesday.
The NMAA's Board of Directors met for an emergency meeting following an announcement that sports could resume Feb. 22.
The Board of Directors will meet again on Monday.
Schools can participate in NMAA-sanctioned sports if they have moved into a hybrid model of learning.
