High school sports highlights, scoreboard: 4-23-21

Brandon Ortega
Created: April 23, 2021 10:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friday night was packed with high school sports action across the state.
Cleveland vs. Atrisco Heritage, La Cueva vs. Sandia and Manzano vs. Santa Fe were among the Friday night boys basketball games.
Watch the video to see highlights.
New Mexico High School Scoreboard
April 23rd - Friday Results
Boys Basketball
Atrisco Heritage 59, Cleveland 57
Rio Rancho 50, Cibola 30
Sandia 59, La Cueva 57
Santa Fe 74, Manzano 40
Capital 62, Los Lunas 58
Roswell 87, Hobbs 84
Portales 59, Goddard 56
Kirtland Central 91, Shiprock 62
Artesia 58, Lovington 56
St Michaels 60, Santa Prep 47
Gallup 69, Miyamura 45
Socorro 83, Hatch Valley 56
Carlsbad 46, Clovis 37
RCHS 65, Navajo Prep 51
Girls Basketball
Los Lunas 63, Capital 36
Santa Fe 57, Manzano 35
Carlsbad 49, Clovis 25
Portales 63, Goddard 56
Kirtland Central 63, Shiprock 47
Espanola 68, Taos 27
Gallup 54, Miyamura 49
West Las Vegas 56, Robertson 47
Sandia Prep 49, Bosque 40
Des Moines 56, Elida 22
Alamo Navajo 46, Mountainair 38
Hatch Valley 55, Socorro 54
Baseball
Bernalillo 15, Gallup 0
Silver 8, Alamogordo 7
Alamogordo 7, Silver 3
Softball
Volcano Vista 14, Valley 1
Manzano 15, Highland 1
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company