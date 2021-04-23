High school sports highlights, scoreboard: 4-23-21 | KOB 4

High school sports highlights, scoreboard: 4-23-21

Brandon Ortega
Created: April 23, 2021 10:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friday night was packed with high school sports action across the state. 

Cleveland vs. Atrisco Heritage, La Cueva vs. Sandia and Manzano vs. Santa Fe were among the Friday night boys basketball games. 

Watch the video to see highlights. 

New Mexico High School Scoreboard
April 23rd - Friday Results

Boys Basketball

Atrisco Heritage 59, Cleveland 57

Rio Rancho 50, Cibola 30

Sandia 59, La Cueva 57

Santa Fe 74, Manzano 40

Capital 62, Los Lunas 58

Roswell 87, Hobbs 84

Portales 59, Goddard 56

Kirtland Central 91, Shiprock 62

Artesia 58, Lovington 56

St Michaels 60, Santa Prep 47

Gallup 69, Miyamura 45

Socorro 83, Hatch Valley 56

Carlsbad 46, Clovis 37

RCHS 65, Navajo Prep 51

Girls Basketball

Los Lunas 63, Capital 36

Santa Fe 57, Manzano 35

Carlsbad 49, Clovis 25

Portales 63, Goddard 56

Kirtland Central 63, Shiprock 47

Espanola 68, Taos 27

Gallup 54, Miyamura 49

West Las Vegas 56, Robertson 47

Sandia Prep 49, Bosque 40

Des Moines 56, Elida 22

Alamo Navajo 46, Mountainair 38

Hatch Valley 55, Socorro 54

Baseball

Bernalillo 15, Gallup 0

Silver 8, Alamogordo 7

Alamogordo 7, Silver 3

Softball

Volcano Vista 14, Valley 1

Manzano 15, Highland 1


