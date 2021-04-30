High school sports highlights, scoreboard: 4-30-21

Brandon Ortega
Created: April 30, 2021 10:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school sports action could be seen across New Mexico Friday night.
Girls basketball games included La Cueva vs. Eldorado, Los Lunas vs. Albuquerque High, and Cleveland vs. Rio Rancho.
Boys basketball games included Sandia vs. Eldorado and Del Norte vs. Cibola,
Watch the video to see the highlights
New Mexico High School Scores - April 30th
Boys Basketball
Atrisco Heritage 55, Volcano Vista 52
Cleveland 67, Rio Rancho 58
Capital 52, Manzano 47
Del Norte 48, Cibola 47
Carlsbad 39, Hobbs 47
Kirtland Central 63, Bloomfield 58
Artesia 63, Goddard 61
Los Alamos 65, Pojoaque Valley 60
Robertson 69, Santa Fe Prep 40
Los Lunas 62, ABQ High 44
Santa Fe 89, Rio Grande 45
Valley 70, ABQ Academy 45
Girls Basketball
Eldorado 39, La Cueva 37
Los Lunas 65, Albuquerque 50
Sandia 68, West Mesa 47
Capital 53, Manzano 32
Portales 69, Lovington 24
Goddard 77, Artesia 47
Gallup 53, Aztec 25
Miyamura 63, Shiprock 43
Kirtland Central 55, Bloomfield 38
Bernalillo 52, Hope Christian 50
Fort Sumner 50, Clovis Christian 31
Hatch Valley 58, Hot Springs 34
Thoreau 70, Crownpoint 36
Cottonwood Classical 48, Cuba 32
Mayfield 44, Gadsden 32
Rehoboth Christian 46, Navajo Pine 44
West Las Vegas 49, Raton 33
