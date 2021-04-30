High school sports highlights, scoreboard: 4-30-21 | KOB 4

High school sports highlights, scoreboard: 4-30-21

Brandon Ortega
Created: April 30, 2021 10:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school sports action could be seen across New Mexico Friday night.

Girls basketball games included La Cueva vs. Eldorado, Los Lunas vs. Albuquerque High, and Cleveland vs. Rio Rancho.

Boys basketball games included Sandia vs. Eldorado and Del Norte vs. Cibola, 

Watch the video to see the highlights

New Mexico High School Scores - April 30th

Boys Basketball

Atrisco Heritage 55, Volcano Vista 52

Cleveland 67, Rio Rancho 58

Capital 52, Manzano 47

Del Norte 48, Cibola 47

Carlsbad 39, Hobbs 47

Kirtland Central 63, Bloomfield 58

Artesia 63, Goddard 61

Los Alamos 65, Pojoaque Valley 60

Robertson 69, Santa Fe Prep 40

Los Lunas 62, ABQ High 44

Santa Fe 89, Rio Grande 45

Valley 70, ABQ Academy 45

Girls Basketball

Eldorado 39, La Cueva 37

Los Lunas 65, Albuquerque 50

Sandia 68, West Mesa 47

Capital 53, Manzano 32

Portales 69, Lovington 24

Goddard 77, Artesia 47

Gallup 53, Aztec 25

Miyamura 63, Shiprock 43

Kirtland Central 55, Bloomfield 38

Bernalillo 52, Hope Christian 50

Fort Sumner 50, Clovis Christian 31

Hatch Valley 58, Hot Springs 34

Thoreau 70, Crownpoint 36

Cottonwood Classical 48, Cuba 32

Mayfield 44, Gadsden 32

Rehoboth Christian 46, Navajo Pine 44

West Las Vegas 49, Raton 33


