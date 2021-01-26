High School sports in New Mexico to begin Feb. 22 | KOB 4
High School sports in New Mexico to begin Feb. 22

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 26, 2021 04:53 PM
Created: January 26, 2021 03:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High School sports in New Mexico can begin Feb. 22. 

However, only districts that have moved into hybrid learning at that time can participate. 

If a district decides to stay in a virtual learning setting, those team will not be permitted to play NMAA-sanctioned sports.

The NMAA will present a sports calendar to the Board of Directors Wednesday morning during an emergency meeting.


