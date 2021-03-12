High school sports recap: 3-12-2021

Brandon Ortega
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school football action took place across the state Friday night.
New Mexico School Sports Scoreboard
Friday, March 12.
Football
Centennial 49, Onate 17
Farmington 60, Miyamura 18
Bloomfield 14, Piedra Vista 0
Portales 34, Dexter 0
Grants 13, St Pius X 2
Alamogordo 37, Ruidoso 12
Hagerman 50, Loving 50
Melrose 52, Menaul 0
Fort Sumner 50, Logan 0
Socorro 40, Las Cruces JV 0
VOLLEYBALL
Albuquerque Academy 3, Grants 0
Sandia Prep 3, St. Pius X 0
Hope Christian 3, Bernalillo 0
Socorro 3, Magdalena 0
