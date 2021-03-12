High school sports recap: 3-12-2021 | KOB 4

High school sports recap: 3-12-2021

Brandon Ortega
Updated: March 12, 2021 10:33 PM
Created: March 12, 2021 09:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school football action took place across the state Friday night.

Brandon Ortega has the highlights in the video. 

New Mexico School Sports Scoreboard
Friday, March 12.

Football

Centennial 49, Onate 17
Farmington 60, Miyamura 18
Bloomfield 14, Piedra Vista 0
Portales 34, Dexter 0
Grants 13, St Pius X 2
Alamogordo 37, Ruidoso 12  
Hagerman 50, Loving 50
Melrose 52, Menaul 0
Fort Sumner 50, Logan 0 
Socorro 40, Las Cruces JV 0

VOLLEYBALL

Albuquerque Academy 3, Grants 0
Sandia Prep 3, St. Pius X 0
Hope Christian 3, Bernalillo 0
Socorro 3, Magdalena 0


