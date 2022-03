March 11 NMAA State Basketball Results

Highland 60, St. Pius X 49

2A GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Escalante 45, Penasco 31

The remaining Friday games are as follows:

5A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

#2 Hobbs vs #1 Volcano Vista – 6 p.m. Friday at The Pit

4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

#1 Kirtland Central vs #3 Bernalillo – 8 p.m. Friday at The Pit

3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

#3 Santa Fe Indian vs #1 Robertson – 4 p.m. Friday at The Pit

2A GIRLS SEMIFINALS

#6 Laguna Acoma vs #2 Clayton – 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Center

1A GIRLS SEMIFINALS

#3 Logan vs #2 Fort Sumner/House – 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bernalillo High School

#8 To’hajiilee vs #4 Melrose – 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bernalillo High School

5A BOYS SEMIFINALS

#5 Atrisco Heritage vs #1 Las Cruces – 2 p.m. Friday at The Pit

4A BOYS SEMIFINALS

#11 Del Norte vs #7 Belen – 12 p.m. Friday at The Pit

3A BOYS SEMIFINALS

#1 Socorro vs St. Michael’s – 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Center

#11 Santa Fe Indian vs #2 Robertson – 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Center

2A BOYS SEMIFINALS

#1 Tularosa vs #5 Menaul – 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Center

#3 Rehoboth Christian vs #2 Pecos – 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Center

1A BOYS SEMIFINALS

#1 Magdalena vs #5 Clovis Christian – 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bernalillo High School

#3 Mesilla Valley Christian vs #2 Elida – 3:30 p.m. Friday at Bernalillo High School