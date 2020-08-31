NMAA announces mental health awareness campaign | KOB 4
NMAA announces mental health awareness campaign

August 31, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Activities Association is announcing a Mental Health Awareness Campaign for the 2020 school year. 

"Now, more than ever, it's so important to promote the mental, social and emotional well-being of our students and direct them to the resources they may need," said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.

Starting today, the NMAA will be sharing various video messages from students, coaches and health professionals every weekday through September 4. The posts can be found using the hashtag #YouMatter on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

The rest of the school year will also use "Wellness Wednesdays" as an opportunity to continue to promote mental health awareness. 


