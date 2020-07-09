NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that contact sports will not be permitted in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the governor's announcement, the NMAA issued a statement that said it will postpone the 2020 football and soccer seasons.
The NMAA is hopeful that the sports will be allowed to resume during the spring semester.
The governor said non-contact sports will be under review, but they will likely have delayed starts to the seaon.
School districts are still finalizing plans to return to school. The governor said she is hopeful that school can resume in a hybrid model.
