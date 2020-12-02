NMAA pushes back high school sports until February 2021 | KOB 4
NMAA pushes back high school sports until February 2021

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 02, 2020 04:50 PM
Created: December 02, 2020 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The high school sports season has been pushed back. 

The spring calendar is now scheduled to begin Feb. 1. Some sports were previously scheduled to begin in January. 

The NMAA warns, however, that the start date could change again due to the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Sport

Start Date

  State Championships

Football

Feb. 1

  April 3

Cross Country

Feb. 15

  March 19-20

Volleyball

Feb. 15

  March 29-April 3

Soccer

March 1

  April 5-10

Spirit

March 22

  May 14-15

Basketball

March 22

  May 3-8

Swimming & Diving  

March 22

  May 6 & 8

Wrestling

March 29

  May 27-29

Tennis

April 5

  June 14-19

Baseball

April 5

  June 21-26

Softball

April 5

  June 21-26

Golf

April 5

  June 21-22

Track & Field

April 5

  June 17-19 & 24-26


