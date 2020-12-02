NMAA pushes back high school sports until February 2021

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 02, 2020 04:50 PM
Created: December 02, 2020 04:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The high school sports season has been pushed back.
The spring calendar is now scheduled to begin Feb. 1. Some sports were previously scheduled to begin in January.
The NMAA warns, however, that the start date could change again due to the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.
|
Sport
|
Start Date
|
State Championships
|
Football
|
Feb. 1
|
April 3
|
Cross Country
|
Feb. 15
|
March 19-20
|
Volleyball
|
Feb. 15
|
March 29-April 3
|
Soccer
|
March 1
|
April 5-10
|
Spirit
|
March 22
|
May 14-15
|
Basketball
|
March 22
|
May 3-8
|
Swimming & Diving
|
March 22
|
May 6 & 8
|
Wrestling
|
March 29
|
May 27-29
|
Tennis
|
April 5
|
June 14-19
|
Baseball
|
April 5
|
June 21-26
|
Softball
|
April 5
|
June 21-26
|
Golf
|
April 5
|
June 21-22
|
Track & Field
|
April 5
|
June 17-19 & 24-26
