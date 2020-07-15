NMAA releases modified sports calendar | KOB 4
NMAA releases modified sports calendar

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 15, 2020 11:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Athletics Association released its modified 2020-2021 high school sports calendar.

Cross country and fall season of golf have the earliest starts. The sports will begin on Sept. 14. 

Volleyball is the only other sport that will be played in 2020. The volleyball season will begin Oct. 5.

The soccer season was pushed back to Feb. 15, 2021. 

The football season will also begin in 2021. Practices can begin as early as Feb. 22. Games are scheduled to begin on March 11. 

Click here the full high school sports schedule


