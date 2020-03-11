Coronavirus Fallout: Fans barred from of State Basketball Tournament | KOB 4
Coronavirus Fallout: Fans barred from of State Basketball Tournament

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 11, 2020 10:53 PM
Created: March 11, 2020 09:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following the announcement of coronavirus cases in the state, the New Mexico Athletics Association made the decision to ban fans from state basketball tournament.

The NMAA will limit those in attendance to essential team personnel. 

The decision was made hours after the NMAA released a statement that encouraged people who were ill to stay home.

Games will be streamed online on the NFHS Network. A subscription costs $10.99.

The tournament wraps up Saturday. 


