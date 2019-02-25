Pay it 4ward: 12-year-old helps the homeless
Ryan Laughlin
February 25, 2019 10:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — He's only 12 years old, yet has made it his mission to help thousands of those experiencing homelessness.
The Allens own Trail Rider Pizza in Cedar Crest. For them, love is a lot more than just an ingredient.
Dan Salzwedel is a family friend of the owners and nominated their son Jayden Allen.
Jayden used his own money from working at his parent's pizza shop to put together care packages for homeless people. People who want to help his cause donate materials, and hands out the packages every week.
Trail Rider Pizza in Cedar Crest is currently accepting donations - like socks and toothbrushes.
Watch the video above to see Ryan Laughlin and Dan Salzwedel Pay it 4ward to Jayden Allen.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 25, 2019 10:34 PM
Created: February 25, 2019 09:24 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved