Pay it 4ward: 93-year-old woman recognized for helping homeless women, children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For about two decades, Anne Shibata, 93, has been a part of the Sew’n Sewers.
It’s a group made up of less than a dozen women. They meet every other Saturday at the Church of the Risen Savior in the northeast heights.
With donated pieces of fabric, they sew clothing for children at the Barrett House Shelter for homeless women and children.
But Jo Hunter, the woman who nominated Anne, said some pieces aren’t big enough to turn into an outfit for the kids.
That’s where Anne comes in.
“Our Anne makes totes for Barrett House, and they use those to put in toiletries and that kind of thing when the ladies are coming in,” Jo said.
Anne has made about 4,000 bags over the years, according to Jo.
At one of their meetings, Jo wanted to Pay It Forward to her remarkable friend.
Anne’s friends and son were waiting to surprise her. Her granddaughter flew in all the way from San Diego for Anne’s big day.
Anne was shocked to receive the $400 reward.
Once she understood what was happening, she said she couldn’t do it without her friends and the people who donate the material.
“I’ve enjoyed it and with these bags you know…I do it out of love,” Anne said. “It’s my privilege, and I’m glad that I’m still able to do it, you know. My eyes are kind of going, but as long as I can see enough, I hope to continue.”
