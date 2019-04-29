Pay it 4ward: Busy mother recognized for volunteer work

“When I volunteer with the homeless people, it's really something I do because I feel like they're such an invisible population to everyone and often times they tell me, ‘Did you know yours is the only smile I get every Tuesday when you're here to help us?’” Gonzales-Rogers said.

Gonzales-Rogers has a husband, a teenager and another child with down syndrome, but she still find time to ease the burdens of everyone else.

For those reasons, Duncan wanted to surprise Gonzales-Rogers with $400.

"I nominated you because I want you to know your good works don't go unnoticed,” Duncan told Gonzales-Rogers.

As soon as she received the $400, Gonzales-Rogers was already planning on how to put it back into the community.

“You know what I can do with $400 to help pay forward? There's so many things,” Gonzales-Rogers said. “I can buy backpacks, I can buy socks, I can buy underwear.”