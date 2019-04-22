Pay it 4ward: Female boxer honored for lending a helping hand | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Female boxer honored for lending a helping hand

Megan Abundis
April 22, 2019 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former professional boxer is fighting for her community in Albuquerque.

Victoria Cisneros was nominated for Pay it 4ward by Michelle Flores.

She said Cisneros taught her how to fight even though she didn’t have the money to pay or the training.

“You go out of your way to help people and that means a lot to me," Flores told Cisneros as she gave her $400.

“This means a lot to me, I do it because I love it,” Cisneros said.

In addition to training Flores, Cisneros trains children how to become boxers at Jack Candelaria Community Center.

Cisneros plans on putting the $400 toward equipment to help more people.

