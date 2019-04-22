Pay it 4ward: Female boxer honored for lending a helping hand

“You go out of your way to help people and that means a lot to me," Flores told Cisneros as she gave her $400.

“This means a lot to me, I do it because I love it,” Cisneros said.

In addition to training Flores, Cisneros trains children how to become boxers at Jack Candelaria Community Center.

Cisneros plans on putting the $400 toward equipment to help more people.