Pay it 4ward: Man recognized for starting crochet program for NM inmates
Patrick Hayes
February 18, 2019 10:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Anita Tavasci and Joann Habing nominated Anthony Rosales for Pay it 4ward.
He started a group that crochets blankets and stuffed animals. Those items are then donated to children at Carrie Tingley Hospital in Albuquerque.
The group consists of inmates at the Central New Mexico prison in Las Lunas.
After receiving $400, Rosales said the crochet program is fairly new. He believes it’s a creative outlet for the prisoners.
“They're just totally amazed by it,” Rosales said. “They're grateful and happy and full of life now so, they feel their self-worth.”
