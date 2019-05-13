Pay it 4ward: Mentor, educator recognized for helping people achieve greatness | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Mentor, educator recognized for helping people achieve greatness

Kassi Nelson
May 13, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A mentor is someone who helps a person believe in themselves.

Karen Perez says she has a good one.

“She is one of those people that I really, really do admire,” Perez said.

Perez was referring to Sasha Pellerin.

She has helped hundreds of teenager make higher education a reality.

Pellerin is part of the 25-year-old program Hacia: Toward the University at Southwest Creations Collaborative.

“She exemplifies the best of our young people in New Mexico,” said Greg Webb, who nominated Pellerin for Pay it 4ward.

Webb said Pellerin helps students, like Perez, go places they never thought they could.

Pellerin preaches the importance of education, but she also practices what she preaches.

She's been accepted into Harvard, where she will earn her master’s degree.

Once she completes her degree, she wants to return to New Mexico and help reform education in the state.

“I feel like it's my time to show them, you know, we gotta keep dreaming big, we got to get bigger, we gotta have high expectations for ourselves as well as kids in our community,” Pellerin said.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe to help Pellerin pay for her Harvard educaton

Kassi Nelson


Updated: May 13, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: May 13, 2019 06:56 PM

