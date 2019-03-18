Pay it 4ward: Organization recognized for rescuing dogs

She said that the stories touched her heart and her family even adopted one of the dogs.

“They are just the best,” Moya said. “You come home from a hard day and they just brighten, their tails are wagging, just brighten your day.”

Moya nominated the founder of the nonprofit for Pay it 4ward and surprised her with $400.

“Thank you, that was so sweet,” Kim Domina said.

Click here to learn more about Argos, A Shelter Dog Rescue