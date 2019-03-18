Pay it 4ward: Organization recognized for rescuing dogs | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Organization recognized for rescuing dogs

Brittany Costello
March 18, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Argos, A Shelter Dog Rescue is saving the lives of pets that would otherwise be euthanized.

The nonprofit organization got the attention of Renay Moya. She was following them on social media.

“They shared so many stories about these dogs that have been abandoned or surrendered and many of them were neglected or abused,” Moya said.

She said that the stories touched her heart and her family even adopted one of the dogs.

“They are just the best,” Moya said. “You come home from a hard day and they just brighten, their tails are wagging, just brighten your day.”

Moya nominated the founder of the nonprofit for Pay it 4ward and surprised her with $400.

“Thank you, that was so sweet,” Kim Domina said.

Click here to learn more about Argos, A Shelter Dog Rescue

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: March 18, 2019 10:27 PM
Created: March 18, 2019 07:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

