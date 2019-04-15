Pay it 4ward: Principal recognized for battling bullying at Roosevelt Middle School
Joy Wang
April 15, 2019 10:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Roosevelt Middle School's principal, Cee Kaye Nation, goes above and beyond for her students.
“We've called her on a weekend before and she's always answered the phone,” said Sarah Davis, whose son has been bullied at school.
Andrew Davis said Principal Nation has made the school safe and comfortable for him.
“You've changed my life here,” Davis told Principal Nation before handing her $400 from Pay it 4ward.
Principal Nation announced she will be retiring soon. However, her message will live on at Roosevelt.
“We teach our students to be upstanders not bystanders,” Principal Nation said. “We always treat people as we expect to be treated here at Roosevelt. You are held to a higher standard than everybody else because you're at Roosevelt.”
