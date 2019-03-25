Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for holding donation drive after Irownworks Fire

Guinn said he and his family managed to get through tragedy with the help of Morgan from Morgans Cakes and More.

“When the fire broke out, the next day, she already had a donation center set up,” Guinn said.

The donation drive was extremely successful. Her shop couldn’t hold all the donations that poured in.

“Morgan did that for nothing, other than to help out the community,” Guinn said. “She didn't want anything in return, she didn't ask for anything in return, she just wanted everyone in her community was able to get back and bounce back as fast as they could.”

To thank Morgan for her efforts, Guinn nominated her for Pay it 4ward and surprised her with $400.

Morgan said she will likely put the money back into the community.

“I don't know what I'm going to buy but I'm probably going to give it back to somebody. It probably wouldn't go to my business, it would go to my backpack drive every year,” Morgan said.