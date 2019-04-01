Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for making special teddy bears | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for making special teddy bears

Kai Porter
April 02, 2019 06:25 AM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who is helping families remember their loved ones was nominated for Pay it 4ward.

Mary Hurt makes teddy bears from the clothing that once belonged to a person's loved one.

She made a bear for Tish Caughran after her mother passed away in December.

Tish liked the bear so much, she ordered 38 more so her children and grandchildren could have one.

"It has just brought incredible comfort because the kids, they can hug these bears and think of their Oma," Tish said.

For that reason, Tish decided to Pay it 4ward and surprise Mary with $400.

Watch the video above to see Mary's reaction after learning she was nominated for Pay it 4ward.

Kai Porter


Updated: April 02, 2019 06:25 AM
Created: April 01, 2019 07:30 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

