Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for making special teddy bears

Tish liked the bear so much, she ordered 38 more so her children and grandchildren could have one.

"It has just brought incredible comfort because the kids, they can hug these bears and think of their Oma," Tish said.

For that reason, Tish decided to Pay it 4ward and surprise Mary with $400.

Watch the video above to see Mary's reaction after learning she was nominated for Pay it 4ward.