Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for service to veterans
March 11, 2019 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A group of friends honored a woman who they say goes above and beyond for veterans.
Shirley Johnson dedicates her time to organizing Honor Flights, which takes veterans, who served on the front lines, to Washington D.C.
“She has a passion for the veterans that is unmatched,” said Marsha Long, who nominated Johnson for Pay it 4ward.
For her service, Johnson received $400.
She said her passion for veterans comes from a place deep in her heart.
“My dad was a WWII veteran,” Johnson said. “He went on the honor flight from Chicago and the looks on the faces of the veterans as they came through the welcome home line, I have to go home and pay this forward because it's such an emotional event for these guys who have been forgotten for all these years.”
