Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for her work with Special Olympics New Mexico
Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for her work with Special Olympics New Mexico

Eddie Garcia
April 08, 2019 10:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A volunteer with Special Olympics New Mexico has been recognized for giving back to the community.

Linda Charzuck has spent the past 40 years as a coach and mentor. 

Linda Scholl and her son Karla say Charzuck has made countless children and young adults feel accepted and worthy of being part of society.

That's why they nominated Charzuck for Pay it 4ward and gave her $400.

Charzuck said athletes and families have also had a huge impact on her life.

"They've affected my life more than I have theirs, believe me," Charzuck said.

