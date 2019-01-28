Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for improving lives of cats | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for improving lives of cats

Patrick Hayes
January 28, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Jayne Sage is this week’s Pay it 4ward recipient.

She runs the nonprofit Street Cat Hub, which is “dedicated to improving the lives of New Mexico’s cat population.”

Sky Fiske nominated Sage after learning how hard she works.

“Jane, you are the most compassionate, kind-hearted, genuine person I've ever met and I'd like to show a little appreciation to you,” Fiske told Sage before handing her $400.

Watch the video above to see Sage’s reaction after getting the money.

